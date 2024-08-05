Apple reportedly on track to refresh M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chip

It appears that Apple will introduce the new Mac models refreshed with the M4 chipset and are on track to launch later this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman further added that the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro will pick up their M4 updates in 2025.

The MacBook Pro and iMac models were refreshed with the M3 chipset across the board last October. Additionally, the MacBook Pro color palette was also updated with a new Space Black color. An entry model was also introduced, which took the place of the older 13-inch MacBook with Touch Bar.

Notably, the 24-inch iMac didn't receive an update, and also the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard weren't upgraded to USB-C and continued to use the lightning port. This year as well, apart from getting updated with the M4 chips, Gurman doesn't expect many upgrades this year.

The M4 chip was introduced with the iPad Pro back in May, and no Mac models have been updated since then. The report further adds that since iMac is still stuck with Lightning accessories, it is speculated that USB-C accessories could be included in the box for the 24-inch iMac models with M4 chips to be launched later this year. A Mac mini update is also expected later this year.

Gurman notes, "Though the M4 overhaul will mostly focus on making the computers more powerful, there’s at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes." Since Apple has already refreshed the designs of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, Gurman could be hinting that the Mac Pro and Mac mini could receive a design update.

The Mac mini has received lighter changes since 2020 and has remained an aluminum box. The Mac mini skipped the M3 series of chips last year and was last updated in 2023 when a new model with an M2 Pro chip was launched.