Apple 'Back to School' offer is now available in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Korea

Apple's popular "Back to School" or "Back to Uni" campaign for students and educators is returning in four countries. Eligible customers in Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea can take advantage of the promotional offers and save a good chunk of money. The promotion will run from January 8 to March 13. The "Back to School" program typically starts in June for the USA and Canada, the timeline varies across regions.

Eligible customers in these aforementioned countries can receive the AirPods 4 with ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) for free on the purchase of a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac. Alternatively, they can opt for the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max and get a discount equivalent to the price of the AirPods 4. On the other hand, qualifying customers purchasing an iPad Pro or iPad Air will get a free Apple Pencil, which can be the Pro version or the USB-C model.

To qualify as an eligible customer, Apple has listed a few criteria:

a full-time or part-time student aged 18 or over with a current student union card or student identification card and studying at or accepted into an accredited Australian university or other Apple-approved institution; or

a lecturer or staff member at an accredited Australian university; or

a teacher or lecturer working at an Apple-approved and registered education establishment within Australia; or

a parent purchasing on behalf of their child, who is a student currently attending or accepted into an accredited Australian university or other Apple-approved institution.

Students and educators can avail of the offer from Apple's official website, Apple Store app, or by visiting the Apple retail store in these four countries.