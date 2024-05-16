A new entry from a major 2K Games franchise will be revealed June 7 during Summer Game Fest

We are getting closer to when video game fans can expect to see a number of major new announcements in late May and early June, as part of a series of streaming events. Today, the biggest single such event, Summer Game Fest 2024, posted a tease for one of its world premiere reveals that will happen on Friday, June 7.
In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Summer Game Fest stated that it will be the first place (barring any leaks) that gamers will see a new title from 2K Games announced. The post says that the game comes from one of "2K's biggest and most beloved franchises,"
2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises at @SummerGameFest on Friday, June 7. pic.twitter.com/1vyFXE2N4z— Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 16, 2024
The speculation of just what the game could be has already started. Some believe it could be a new game in the Mafia historical crime action series. Others think it could be an all new BioShock title. 2k did stated that a new game in the series was in the works back in 2019, under a new studio called Cloud Chamber.
You've been waiting for this one.— Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 16, 2024
Here's a first look at more than 55 partners taking part in #SummerGameFest activities this June.

We'll see you live on Friday, June 7 for the multiplatform showcase
In the meantime, the Summer Game Fest X page has also revealed the first round of its partners that will be participating in some way during the event. The companies could be revealing new games, offering up special discounts, or other types of promotions.
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Arc Games
- Atari
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord, Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- Embark Studios
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoYoverse
- iam8bit
- Indie Angels
- Innersloth
- Ironmace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Meta
- NCSoft
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocketpair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Recreate Games
- Riot Games
- S-GAME
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Seasun Games
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful Games
- TiMi Studio Group
- Torn Banner Studios
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- WB Games
- Xbox
Since this was labeled as "Round 1" we can expect even more partners to be revealed before June 7
