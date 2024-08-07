A recent update to the T-Mobile app removes chat support feature on both Android and iOS

It appears that the latest update for the T-Mobile app has broken one of the key features of the app. Reportedly, the chat support feature within the app has been removed, which was present in the previous version of the app allowing users to initiate chats with support executives.

In January, the T-Mobile picked up an update and was turned into the T-Life app. However, the base T-Mobile app's latest update brings an all-new design, minus the chat support feature. Thankfully, this wasn't the only way to get in touch with T-Mobile's support team if an issue arose.

Users can still get help via the T-Force, allowing them to send a DM (direct message) to T-Mobile on social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. T-Mobile customers facing problems can also contact support by dialing 611 from their T-Mobile phone or using the standard phone number 1-800-937-8997.

As spotted by The Mobile Report, the issue has plagued Android users and iOS users both. However, some iOS users are still seeing the chat icon to start a chat with the support executive within the app. This hints that it could be a bug that has removed the chat support feature. It is also possible that T-Mobile is doing away with the feature altogether.

The fresh update also includes a "What's New" video that doesn't appear in the T-Life app, which tells the user all the features the new app has gained. If an issue persists, then it is recommended that you make use of T-Force to get a resolution.

This isn't the first time T-Mobile has removed a feature in the recent past. A couple of months ago, T-Mobile removed support for the Google Authenticator security feature, which left the users with SMS as the only 2FA means to secure their accounts. Thankfully, T-Mobile came out and said that the feature wasn't removed, was down for some time, and was eventually put up.