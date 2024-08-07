Android 15 could introduce the tablet taskbar to phones

Foldable phones and tablets allow users to do multiple tasks in a breeze, not only thanks to their bigger screens but also the optimization of the software. Google has been working on optimizing Android's UI for large-screen devices for years now.

While the work is far from over, the introduction of the taskbar, a dock that sits at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to switch between apps conveniently, has been a game changer. The Android foldable taskbar has evolved over the years. However, it is available only on large-screen devices, i.e., foldables and tablets.

With Android 15, Google appears to be experimenting with bringing the taskbar from foldable and tablet to normal Android phones. As spotted by Android Authority, it seems to work similarly to how it operates on foldables and tablets.

Notably, the taskbar would come up from the bottom of the screen with a partial swipe up and disappear after a few seconds. The taskbar is purported to show only four apps and a button to open the app drawer.

The new taskbar would make multitasking better on smartphones, and Google is working on optimizing it for smaller screen devices so that the user doesn't have to mess with the text or display to take advantage of the taskbar.

This was spotted in the latest beta for Android 15, however, and doesn't appear to have rolled out for a wider audience. It is evident that the feature isn't ready; there are two navigation handles visible when the feature is enabled. Google is still polishing the new tiny taskbar for normal smartphones with Android 15. There is no official word on whether Google will introduce this functionality or not.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about this new taskbar for smartphones and how it would benefit smartphone users.