Acer launches X32 X2 and X27U X1 4K QD-OLED AMD FreeSync Premium Pro gaming monitors

TAIPEI (March 31, 2025) — Acer has unveiled two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, the Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1. By combining quantum dot and OLED panels, these monitors aim to deliver high image quality with enhanced color accuracy and contrast, while using less power compared to traditional LCD models.

Acer Predator X32 X2

The monitors offer up to 4K resolution, refresh rates of up to 240 Hz, and response time claims go as fast as 0.03 ms, making them appealing to casuals but especially enthusiasts. They also feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology to provide a smoother viewing experience by reducing screen tearing during gameplay, video streaming, and other such activities.

Acer Predator X27U X1

The Predator X32 X2 features a 31.5-inch UHD (3840x2160) QD-OLED panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Similarly, the Predator X27U X1 offers a 26.5-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel. This monitor also supports refresh rates of up to 240 Hz and includes Dynamic Refresh Rate functionality thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, via DisplayPort. Both monitors have a 0.03 ms (G to G) response time. Meanwhile, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro minimizes screen tearing during fast-paced activities.

Both models come with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification, 99% DCI-P3 color spectrum support, and offer a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. They include support for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort, ensuring compatibility with gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC setups.

They also feature ergonomic stands that allow users to adjust tilt, swivel, and height for optimal viewing angles. The BlueLightShield Pro technology is designed to reduce eye strain during extended screen time. Additionally, Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionalities provide options for multitasking, making the monitors suitable for both gaming and work purposes.

The Predator X32 X2 will be available in North America starting in June at US$999.99, in EMEA starting in August at EUR 1,199, and in China in Q2 starting at RMB 5,999. The Predator X27U X1 is currently available in North America starting at US$599.99, with availability in EMEA beginning in June at EUR 699 and in China starting in March at RMB 3,999. Acer notes that specifications, pricing, and availability may vary depending on the region.

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.