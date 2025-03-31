Today's the last day to get $550 with Microsoft Surface (Intel/Qualcomm) laptop trade-in

Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 11 for Business with Qualcomm Snapdragon X ARM chips back in September 2024 and then debuted the Intel Ultra variant later at the very end of January this year.

Following the availability of the Intel model on February 18th, the company launched its trade-in promotion program, wherein users can exchange their older eligible devices and get up to $550. While browsing the Microsoft website today, Neowin noticed that the last day for the trade-in happens to be today. So if you have an eligible device, then you may want to hurry.

The site mentions:

Get up to $550 cash back for your used device Buy a Surface for Business, Copilot+ PC and get extra cash back when you trade in an eligible device. Offer ends 3/31.

The footnotes on the page reveal more details about the promotion. Microsoft writes:

This offer is operated by Teladvance, LLC and is not sponsored by Microsoft. Any appraised value will be determined at trade in and provided by Teladvance, LLC. Offer valid with purchases of Surface Pro for Business, Copilot+ PC (Intel or Snapdragon) or Surface Laptop for Business, Copilot+ PC (Intel or Snapdragon) made between February 19, 2025 and March 31, 2025 (the “Promotion Period”) after trade in of qualifying devices where the customer submits the online trade-in claim for their used device during the Promotion Period, while supplies last. Available only in Microsoft Store online in the United States. To be eligible for trade in, (i) you must own the qualifying device, (ii) device must power on, battery must hold charge and not be required to be plugged in to operate, and device must be in fully-functional, working condition without broken/missing components, cracked display/housing, liquid damage, and include original chargers/accessories and hard drive, and (iii) device cannot be password protected, must not have any modification(s) or have device warranty seal broken. Trade in value depends on device type and condition after inspection by Teladvance. Customer must mail in the qualifying trade-in device to be eligible for the reimbursements within 15 days of completing the online trade-in process. All trade-ins are final.

To learn more about the offer, you can head over to this page on Microsoft's official website.