Age of Empires II: DE update promises massive overhaul, "legendarily long" changelog out

It was only last month that Microsoft revealed its grand plan for the future of its Age of Empires franchise, announcing a plethora of upcoming updates and expansions for multiple games. While Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition was already confirmed to receive an expansion in 2025, now a brand-new update has been revealed that's about to bring massive changes to the game.

While the update doesn't have a firm release date just yet, the development team has shared all the details about it earlier than usual.

"While we continue working on getting all of this incredible content and fixes ready for you, we wanted to provide a preview of our work in progress," says the company. "Why so early? These patch notes are long – legendarily long – and we wanted to give you an early look to take it all in."

Some highlights include visual upgrades that bring unique looks for castles, monasteries, and units of various civilizations, attack animations that sync with their actual attack timings, better idle animations, UI enhancements for readability, as well as an absolutely massive number of balance changes.

Here is what the developer highlighted as incoming with the update:

Bug fixes based on your feedback!

New Visuals for Castles, Elite Unique Units, Monks and Monasteries!

Technology Tree UI updates!

Balance changes!

New Maps!

New features and content to support: Random Map Scripting Scenario Editor Modding



Find the "legendarily long" patch notes for this mystery update here. The development team plans to ship the update somewhere around the middle of April.

As for what Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is receiving with the next expansion pack, the studio teased that it will be bringing five brand-new civilizations to use in multiplayer. More details about this new DLC release, the PlayStation 5 port, and release date information will be coming later.

