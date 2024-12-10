Amazon customers can now order new Hyundai cars in 48 US cities

Amazon today announced Amazon Autos, a new automotive shopping experience for customers in the US. Through Amazon Autos, customers can browse, order, and finance new Hyundai vehicles in 48 U.S. cities. Amazon won't be shipping the new vehicles to customers directly; instead, customers must schedule pickup from their local participating dealer.

Amazon Autos will offer a great vehicle shopping experience. Customers can browse and search for available vehicles at their local dealer by make, model, trim, color, and features. They can get an instant valuation and trade in their existing vehicle. They will also get upfront pricing information and the option to secure financing. It is important to note that the complete checkout process can be completed online, and customers can finally schedule a pickup time at their nearest dealership.

To avoid backlash from existing car dealerships, Amazon is claiming that they are just trying to be a new sales channel for dealerships.

Amazon Autos is now available in the following 48 US cities:

Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Birmingham, Boston, Champaign/Springfield, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Fond Du Lac, Ft. Myers/Naples, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Harrisonburg, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Providence, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sheboygan, Springfield, St. Louis, Tampa, W. Palm Beach, Washington D.C.

Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos, said the following regarding the Amazon Autos launch:

“We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping—making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly. With Amazon Autos, we’re bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience. We're excited to have Hyundai as our exclusive launch partner and look forward to welcoming more brands and expanding our selection to customers as the program grows. It’s still early for us and we welcome customer and dealer feedback as we continue to add new functionality, expand to additional brands, and iterate on the customer experience.”

Amazon will add more Hyundai dealerships and additional car brands next year. To access this new Amazon Auto experience, customers can go to amazon.com/autos, or search "Amazon Autos" on Amazon.com, or through the mobile app.

