Get the Motorola Edge (2024) with pOLED display for just $299.99

If you are looking for a new smartphone with a big 45% discount, then check out the Motorola Edge (2024), which is now available for just $299.99, down from $549.99. This device has been available on Amazon for a little over 170 days and at this price, it’s the lowest it has ever been.

The Motorola Edge is fairly popular with over 1,000 sales in the past month. It also has a 4.2/5 star rating on Amazon, showing customers are pretty happy. If you’re on the fence, know this is only a limited-time deal, so you must act fast. If you buy it, it’ll unfortunately arrive after Christmas, most likely.

Powering the Motorola Edge is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, it has a large amount of storage space at 256 GB, and it has a sufficient 8 GB of RAM which should let you multitask comfortably.

The Motorola Edge also features a large 5,000 mAh, which means you’ll get through a whole day without worrying about running out of battery. It uses 68 W fast charging too, which means you can charge up for the day in about 30 minutes. You won’t have to sit around waiting for long to charge with this phone.

The Motorola Edge has a 6.6-inch pOLED display, which Motorola says provides a cinematic experience. Motorola says you can enjoy your shows and movies with “infinite contrast, and in bright, vibrant colors”. It supports 1 billion colors, has a 144 Hz refresh rate, and has 1,300 nits peak brightness. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

The rear cameras consist of a 50 MP wide camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, you have a 32 MP wide camera. On the back, you can shoot video up to 4K and the front camera supports video shooting up to 1,080p.

