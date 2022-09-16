Amazon launches updated Veeqo in the U.S. to cut shipping fees for sellers

Amazon has announced that it’s launching a new version of Veeqo in the United States. Veeqo is a multichannel shipping service that allows sellers to grow their business, fulfil orders faster, and even cuts shipping costs by checking automatically with different shipment companies for the lowest rates based on the size and weight of the item being sold.

Veeqo has been around for almost a decade now, but Amazon acquired it earlier this year. Veeqo used to cost $450 per month, but it’s now free under Amazon’s leadership, with sellers only required to purchase carrier labels. Giving a bit of background about Veeqo, its CEO Matt Warren said:

“As a seller, I found that shipping orders and managing inventory across channels was time-consuming and error prone. The available shipping management software was complicated, lacked the right features, or was designed for an enterprise-sized retailer. I created a system built with the needs of all multi-channel sellers in mind. Sellers should be able to track, price, sell, and ship orders across multiple channels in just a few clicks, and with Veeqo they can.”

Aside from Amazon benevolently offering Veeqo for free, the company also lets you use it on other online stores including eBay, Etsy, and Shopify. It will search for the best rates among a number of shipping companies including UPS, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx.

Aside from the U.S., Veeqo is also available in the UK. For the time being, existing Veeqo users in the UK will have to carry on using the legacy service, but Amazon is planning to launch the new version in the UK soon. To start using the new version of the service in the United States, head over to the Veeqo website.