Golf With Your Friends and Diablo III: Eternal Collection come to Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced that Golf With Your Friends and Diablo III: Eternal Collection are available on Xbox’s Free Play Days for free this weekend for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The titles are available now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

To start playing these games, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and go to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. Enter the Gold member area, and you should see the Free Play Days collection ready to download. If you like any of the games and want to buy them, there are discounts available as follows:

Golf With Your Friends Standard Edition ( $19.99 SRP ) at 75% off: $4.99 (Free Play Days)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection Eternal Collection ( $59.99 SRP ) at 67% off: $19.79 (Free Play Days)



As always, if you decide to play for free over the weekend and want to pick up the games in the future, all of your earned achievements will be retained, so you don’t have to get them again when you resume playing. Be sure to check in next week to see which titles Microsoft offers up to gamers.