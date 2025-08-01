Amazon posts $167.7 billion in revenue, driven by strong advertising and subscription growth

Amazon today announced its earnings results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2025. The company reported revenue of $167.7 billion, up from $148.0 billion year-over-year. The North American geographic revenue alone was $100.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's operating income increased to $19.2 billion, up from $14.7 billion year-over-year.

Amazon’s AWS segment, which has been the main growth driver over the past few years, reported $30.9 billion in revenue, a 17.5% year-over-year increase. The segment’s operating income was $10.2 billion, up from $9.3 billion a year ago. For comparison, Microsoft Azure reported 39% revenue growth yesterday, while Google Cloud reported 32% growth. If AWS and Azure maintain their current growth rates, Azure could surpass AWS in revenue in about four years.

Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon, said the following regarding the earnings results:

“Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out as we’ve expanded Alexa+ to millions of customers, continue to see our shopping agent used by many millions of customers, launched AI models like DeepFleet that optimize productivity paths for our more than one million robots, made it much easier for software developers to write code with Kiro (our new agentic IDE), launched Strands to make it easier to build AI agents, and released Bedrock AgentCore to enable agents to be operated securely and scalably.”

Notably, from Amazon's earnings results, two of its non-core businesses are growing at a rapid pace. Its advertising business posted revenue of $11.8 billion, up 24% year-over-year, while its subscription business posted revenue of $10.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

The advertising revenue includes sales of advertising services to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors, and others through programs such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. The subscription revenue includes annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as digital video, audiobook, digital music, e-book, and other non-AWS subscription services.

Amazon's strong results showcase its successful diversification beyond its core businesses, with advertising and subscriptions becoming significant revenue streams.