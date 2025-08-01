People are ditching Windows 10 ahead of the end of support

Windows 10 will receive its final update in less than three months. Even though Microsoft lets customers get one more year of updates for free, mainstream support is ending on October 14, 2025. Now, the ten-year-old operating system is on its final leg, and people are abandoning the sinking ship, as Statcounter reports.

According to the latest data from the firm, Windows 10's market share is dropping. In July 2025, the operating system went from being head-to-head with Windows 11 to significantly lower than its successor. Now, Windows 10 has 42.99%, which is a 4.99-point drop in just one month. Year-over-year change is -22 points: from 64.99% to 42.99%.

While there are plenty of "I am switching to Linux after Windows 10" articles circulating online, most Windows 10 refugees stay with Microsoft and simply upgrade to Windows 11, as Statcounter's data shows. Windows 11 jumped from 47.98% to 53.39%, which is a 5.41-point increase in only one month, a rare sight for the most controversial modern Windows release. Year-over-year change is +22.56 points.

Chart and data by Statcounter

Supported Windows versions hold over 96% of the Windows market. The rest is shared between Windows 7 (2.04%), Windows 8 (0.88%), Windows XP (0.44%), and Windows 8.1 (0.23%).

If you are still on Windows 10, you might want to start planning your exit strategy. One option is to enroll in the Extended Security Update program, which will get you 12 more months of security-only updates. That is plenty of time to wait for more Windows 11 polish, device upgrade, or another alternative for Windows 10. Another option is to upgrade to Windows 11, even if your device is not supported. With Nvidia already having a deadline for the end of driver support on Windows 10, many users will have to leave the outgoing operating system behind sooner or later.