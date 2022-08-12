AMD 22.8.1 driver adds support for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and more

Sony is releasing Marvel's Spider-Man on PC today, and AMD has a last-minute driver for Radeon graphics users aiming to jump into the Wall-Crawler's shoes. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1 driver brings official support for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Thymesia, and fixes multiple issues.

AMD has not gone into details on what kind of improvements does this driver provide for Spider-Man, but those with graphics hardware from red team will want to update to this version for an optimal experience. The game does support FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0, and that may be where players will see optimizations for in this update.

The August 18-releasing Souls-like Thymesia is also receiving support with this driver, though performance details are missing here too.

Moreover, Radeon Boost support for Halo Infinite has arrived, with the driver promising increased responsiveness and better performance. Enhanced Sync, AMD's V-sync alternative, has received overall improvements here too, primarily in the stability and user experience departments.

Here are the fixed issues in this driver:

Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Video output will freeze in Project Zomboid™.

Games based on LOVE2D™ engine may be rendered incorrectly.

Stormworks: Build and Rescue™ crashes during start up.

Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.

The known issues are these:

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with DirectX® 11 API when game is first launched on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6950 XT.

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

While playing Lost Ark™, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.

DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1 driver is now available for Windows 11 and 10 systems. It can be downloaded and upgraded to using the Radeon Settings app or the direct link on the official release notes.