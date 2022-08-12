Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC

Sony and Insomniac Games' hugely popular game about everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man, is now finally available on PC. The previously PlayStation exclusive action game was surprise announced for PC only a couple of months ago during a State of Play, and already, players from the fresh platform can jump right in.

Peter Parker's escapades in New York City was originally released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, with a PlayStation 5 remaster hitting shelves in 2020. This remaster is also what's being offered to PC gamers, coming with upgraded graphics, The City That Never Sleeps DLC, extra suits, achievements, and a photo mode.

Like every other port of a major Sony title, Spider-Man swings in with a suite of PC-specific features, including improved ray-traced reflections and shadows, ultra-wide monitor support, fully customizable graphics options and controls, and even support for the DualSense controller with haptic and trigger feedback (wired only).

Quality upscaling solutions from Nvidia (DLSS) as well as AMD (FSR 2.0) are included too, letting even PC gamers with less powerful graphics cards jump in with more stable frame rates.

The port is the work of Nixxes, the PC porting specialist developer that Sony acquired in 2021. Below are the minimum (720 at 30FPS) and recommended (1080p at 60FPS) requirements, which paint a quite optimized picture:

Minimum Recommended OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available from Steam and the Epic Games Store with a $59.99 price tag. Sony is also working on bringing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales standalone expansion to PC in fall 2022.