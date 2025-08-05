AMD releases driver 25.8.1 with support for new RX 9060, new games, and more

AMD has a new driver for customers with Radeon graphics cards. Version 25.8.1 WHQL is now available with optimizations for more games and support for the new RX 9060 non-XT graphics card. The update also has plenty of fixed issues and bugs.
Here are the update highlights:
|New Game Support
|New Game Support for FSR 4
|
|
Fixed issues and bugs include the following:
- Stutter and lower than expected performance may be observed while playing 4K resolution YouTube videos in Chrome.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Stutter improved while playing Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03 ‘Verdansk’ map on some AMD Graphics Products
- NOTE: Stutter has been reduced with 25.8.1, and AMD is working with the developer toward a full solution.
- Texture issues may be observed while using Oculus Rift S on RX 5000 and 6000 series graphics products.
And here is the list of known bugs:
- Corruption may appear while playing Mafia: The Old Country on Radeon RX 6600 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon RX 7900 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with FSR 4 enabled on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen processors such as the Ryzen AI 300 series and the Ryzen 7000 series.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K26 in MyCareer mode on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.
AMD Radeon Software 25.8.1 is available on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with supported Radeon graphics cards. You can download it from the official support website. Full release details are available on the same page.
