AMD releases driver 25.8.1 with support for new RX 9060, new games, and more

AMD has a new driver for customers with Radeon graphics cards. Version 25.8.1 WHQL is now available with optimizations for more games and support for the new RX 9060 non-XT graphics card. The update also has plenty of fixed issues and bugs.

Here are the update highlights:

New Game Support New Game Support for FSR 4 Mafia: The Old Country

Mecha BREAK

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Valorant (Unreal Engine 5 release)

Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The Alters

F1 25 Cyberpunk 2077

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Mafia: The Old Country

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Wreckfest 2

Lies of P

Fixed issues and bugs include the following:

Stutter and lower than expected performance may be observed while playing 4K resolution YouTube videos in Chrome.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.

Stutter improved while playing Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03 ‘Verdansk’ map on some AMD Graphics Products NOTE : Stutter has been reduced with 25.8.1, and AMD is working with the developer toward a full solution.

Texture issues may be observed while using Oculus Rift S on RX 5000 and 6000 series graphics products.

And here is the list of known bugs:

Corruption may appear while playing Mafia: The Old Country on Radeon RX 6600 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon RX 7900 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with FSR 4 enabled on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen processors such as the Ryzen AI 300 series and the Ryzen 7000 series.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K26 in MyCareer mode on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.

AMD Radeon Software 25.8.1 is available on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with supported Radeon graphics cards. You can download it from the official support website. Full release details are available on the same page.