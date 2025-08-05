Popular File Explorer alternative Files gets signature check, improved dual-pane, and more

A new update has arrived for File Preview, a feature-packed file manager for Windows 10 and 11. Version 3.9.14 introduces a useful new feature for file properties, dual-pane improvements, the ability to resize columns in the Columns View, and more.

Starting with the Properties dialog, it now features a "Signatures" tab where you can view digital signatures associated with the file and their properties, such as version, issuer, expiry date, and more. You can also click the "Details" button to open Windows' native dialog.

The dual-pane feature has been tweaked for a more intuitive experience. The "Add pane" command is now "Split pane." There is a new quick action for toggling dual-pane mode on or off, and settings now have a dedicated section for dual-pane mode.

Finally, columns in the Columns View are now resizable, and search results now have a header with your current query.

In addition to releasing the update, developers said the following regarding performance complaints from users:

"We understand that performance is a major concern, and for some users, a deal breaker. We hear that feedback loud and clear. While WinAppSDK offers a modern and flexible UI framework, it currently falls short in terms of performance. While there is only so much we can do until the platform itself improves, we'll continue working on optimizations, and we invite the open-source community to get involved as well. Our goal is to steadily improve the experience with every update, and with your help, we can keep pushing forward."

Files Preview is available in the Microsoft Store. You can purchase it there to support developers. Alternatively, you can get the app for free from the official website, and if you want to help developers with contributions or ideas, check out their Discord and GitHub.