AMD releases new GPU driver with support for Avowed, Civilization VII, and more

If your computer has a recent AMD graphics card or an AMD processor with integrated graphics, you can download a new optional driver under version 25.2.1. The update delivers support for four new games and a couple of fixes for games and apps.

Here are the update highlights:

New Game Support Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Avowed

Monster Hunter Wilds

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Fixed Issues and Improvements Partial black screen may appear in Main Menu while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 and Ray Tracing enabled on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors.

Unable to set low black values when using MyXrayDose ViewIQ.

Known bugs in this update include the following:

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for long periods of time.

Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.

After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

You can download AMD's latest graphics driver from the official website. Keep in mind that it is an optional release, so it might be less stable than regular updates. It is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems running one of the following graphics cards: RX 5000, RX 6000, RX 7000, and all Ryzen CPUs with integrated Radeon graphics.

Full release notes for driver 25.2.1 are available here.