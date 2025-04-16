Anthropic Claude announces Google Workspace integration and new Research tool

Anthropic today announced two new capabilities to make Claude work better for enterprise organizations using Google Workspace as their productivity suite. Using these new capabilities, users will be able to find information across both their internal work data and the web to make better and faster decisions.

First, Claude is getting a feature similar to ChatGPT's Deep Research, named 'Research'. As expected, this new Research feature will automatically perform multiple searches to explore different angles of a user's query and provide answers with proper citations. Anthropic claims that Research will perform faster than ChatGPT's Deep Research because it focuses mainly on providing high-quality, comprehensive answers rather than a long text report.

Second, Claude can now integrate with Gmail and Calendar within Google Workspace. This new capability will provide Claude with more context about a user's work and schedule. For example, users can ask Claude to check meeting notes from the previous week and find relevant documents for additional details. Claude can also provide inline citations to the relevant content, allowing users to verify the source.

Additionally, Claude Enterprise administrators can enable cataloging to improve Claude’s retrieval quality and accuracy. When cataloging is enabled, Claude uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) techniques to search across an enterprise's document and knowledge repositories.

The Claude Research feature is now available in early beta for Max, Team, and Enterprise plans in the United States, Japan, and Brazil. The Google Workspace integration beta is available to all paid Claude users. Claude Team and Enterprise plan admins must enable Google Workspace integration for their domains before individual users connect their accounts.

Finally, the Claude Web search feature, which was made available in the US last month, is now also available in Brazil and Japan.