Windows 11 KB5052094 release preview brings Phone Link to the Start menu

Microsoft has released a new Release Preview build for those Windows 11 Insiders still stuck on 23H2. The new build, 22631.5261 under KB5055629, fixes touch gestures related to the Start menu, and fixes arrow key direction for Arabic and Hebrew display languages after pressing the Windows key + T. The full changelog is given below:

Gradual rollout The following features and improvements might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [Narrator] New! Keep track of what Narrator has spoken and access it for quick reference. With speech recap , you can quickly access spoken content, follow along with live transcription, and copy what Narrator last said—all with simple keyboard shortcuts.

Keep track of what Narrator has spoken and access it for quick reference. With , you can quickly access spoken content, follow along with live transcription, and copy what Narrator last said—all with simple keyboard shortcuts. [Phone Link] New! You can do even more with your Windows PC and your mobile devices with direct access to cross-device features from the Start menu. For example, you can make phone calls, send SMS messages, access your photos, or share content between your mobile devices and PC.

You can do even more with your Windows PC and your mobile devices with direct access to cross-device features from the Start menu. For example, you can make phone calls, send SMS messages, access your photos, or share content between your mobile devices and PC. [Widgets] New! Web developers can use their existing content to create interactive widgets that can be added to multiple widgets surfaces.

Web developers can use their existing content to create interactive widgets that can be added to multiple widgets surfaces. [File Explorer] New! Pivot-based curated views on File Explorer Home that support ease of access of Microsoft 365 content on Windows. Be more productive and get highly relevant content at your fingertips on File Explorer Home. Fixed: Improved the performance of extracting zipped files, particularly in the case where you’re unzipping a large number of small files.

[Windows Share] New! Make last-minute edits such as cropping, rotating, and adding filters to images shared through the Windows Share window .

Make last-minute edits such as cropping, rotating, and adding filters to images shared through the Windows Share window [Start] Fixed: You can’t use touch gestures to view the list of apps pinned in the Start menu. Fixed: The Sign out and More options in the Start menu account manager might not be visible with increased text size.

[Taskbar] Fixed: If you use the arrow keys after pressing the Windows key + T, the arrows move in the wrong direction for Arabic and Hebrew display languages. Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented. [Sign-In Impact] Fixed: This update addresses an issue affecting the USBxHCI controller and all devices that connect using a USB port on PCs based on Intel’s newest CPU architecture. The built-in USB camera won’t work with Windows Hello sign-in unless you manually disable Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS). To turn off ESS, go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Additional settings > Sign in with an external camera or fingerprint reader > toggle switch ON. If you create a Windows Hello container while using the Windows 11, version 23H2, it might prevent you from using ESS after you upgrade to Windows 11, version 24H2. [Server Message Block (SMB)] Fixed: An issue where an Excel file, hosted on a SMB file share with Access Based Enumeration enabled, containing links to multiple other files hosted on network shares, might take longer to open.

Fixed: An issue where an Excel file, hosted on a SMB file share with Access Based Enumeration enabled, containing links to multiple other files hosted on network shares, might take longer to open. [Xbox] Fixed: This update addresses an issue affecting Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers with certain firmware versions, where the keyboard might not function and displays an error indicator in the device manager Fixed: The driver verifier stops responding during gamepad controller driver certification, affecting Windows Hardware Quality Labs testing.​​​​​​​

[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] Fixed: This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.