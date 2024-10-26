Apple allegedly testing an app to help manage blood sugar levels

In his latest report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple is testing a blood sugar monitoring app designed to help people with prediabetes better manage their health and sugar levels. Apple has been rumored to be working on a noninvasive blood glucose monitoring app, and now, more evidence about that work is coming forward.

Gurman, citing anonymous Apple sources (who requested anonymity since the project is a secret), claims that Apple tested the app on certain employees. These employees were asked to validate that they were prediabetic through a blood test by monitoring their blood sugar levels using various devices available on the market. The blood test confirmed that they are not currently diabetic but have an elevated risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

While there is no cure for diabetes as it can only be managed, prediabetes can be reversed through diet and proper exercise. This is where Apple's blood sugar monitoring app will come into play, helping users see how different food choices can impact their sugar levels so they can opt for healthier food options to avoid sudden blood sugar spikes.

Apple reportedly "doesn’t have plans to release the app, but rather to "eventually integrate the technology into future health products," such as a noninvasive blood sugar tracker. The report also notes that Apple's noninvasive blood glucose sensor would shoot a laser light into the skin and read the amount of glucose in the blood.

Initial versions of this technology would supposedly warn users if they are prediabetic with later versions helping them with their specific blood sugar readings. Apple has allegedly made good progress towards this tech, but it is still miles away from being market-ready. As for the current situation, Gurman notes that Apple has paused the testing of the app to focus on other health features.