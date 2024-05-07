Apple announces M4-based iPad Pro with Tandem OLED displays and 5.1mm chassis

As expected, at its "Let Loose" event on May 7, 2024, Apple announced its next-generation iPad Pro tablets. Available in 11 and 13-inch variants, these tablets offer "Tandem OLED" displays, the latest M4 processors, and an incredibly thin 5.1mm aluminum chassis.

The biggest change in the new iPad Pro models is the displays. Now, instead of IPS, the iPad Pro uses "Tandem OLED" technology that combines two OLED panels to create higher brightness. As a result, the new iPad Pro can produce up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness in SDR and 1,600 nits in HDR. Unlike the previous-gen iPad Pro, which only featured a mini-LED display in the larger 13-inch model, Ultra Reditna XDR is available in both sizes.

In addition, users can spec the tablet with a Nano-texture glass, which reduces glare and reflections. It is available only with 1TB and 2TB variants, and it costs $100 extra.

The iPad Pro is powered by the new 3nm Apple M4 processor with four performance cores and six efficiency cores. Apple claims the processor provides 50% more CPU performance than M2. As for the GPU, it can operate up to 4 times faster than the M2. Finally, Apple promises significant performance uplifts in AI tasks thanks to improvements in M4's Neural Engine.

As for storage, each iPad Pro now starts at 256GB and maxes out at 2TB.

Some interesting changes happened on the back of the new iPad Pro. Now, instead of two cameras, the tablet has only one wide 12MP camera. The ultra-wide lens is gone, leaving space for a LiDAR sensor and True Tone flash. As for the front-facing camera, it now sits on the "correct" side of the tablet, providing a more natural view for video calls. All that without sacrificing the ability to charge the Apple Pencil on the tablet's side.

All those upgrades come at a significant cost. The base 11-inch iPad Pro now starts at $999, while the 13-inch variant with 256GB of storage will set you back $1,299. If that is too much for you, check out the updated iPad Air and its new 13-inch variant.

Apple also announced new accessories to complement its latest iPad Pro models. The Magic Keyboard now features an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic response, and a dedicated row of function keys, so you can use shortcuts for changing volume, adjusting brightness, and more. The new Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro costs $299, and its 13-inch sibling costs $349.

The $129 Apple Pencil Pro is now a thing. It is the next generation of Apple's digital stylus, and it features several key improvements, such as squeeze, twist, haptic feedback, and Find My.

The new tablets and their accessories are now available for preorder on the official website. Shipments begin next week.