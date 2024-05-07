Apple officially reveals the updated iPad Air with a 13-inch model and the M2 chip

As rumored for months, Apple officially revealed a new version of its iPad Air tablet as part of its latest virtual press event. The two biggest updates for this latest iPad Air are that it will be sold in a larger 13-inch version, along with adding the company's in-house M2 processor for both models.

While the previous iPad Air included the M1 chip, Apple is updating the new version with the M2 processor. Apple says it will allow the new iPad Air to be 50 percent faster than the previous version. The new tablet will also come with Wi-Fi 6E wireless hardware.

The new iPad Air will come with 12MP cameras on the front and the back, and the cameras have been moved so they will look and work better when people use the tablet in landscape mode. The newly announced Apple Pencil Pro stylus will also work with the new iPad Air.

The prices for the iPad Air will begin at $599 for the 11-inch version, and $799 for the new 13-inch model. The tablets will be available with storage sizes of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and for the first time with a 1TB storage option. You can also buy them with a 5G wireless option as well. They are now available to order on Apple's store site and will start shipping next week.

Apple also announced that the current standard iPad will now have lower prices, starting at $349. The company also announced the high-end iPad Pro tablet today with its all-new M4 chip and a "Tandem OLED" display The iPad Pro is also available for order today with a starting price of $999.

Apple will be making even more announcements in just over a month as its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will get underway in Cupertino, California on June 10.