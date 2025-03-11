Apple announces six new Apple Arcade games coming in April

Apple's video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, is getting six new games next month. The Cupertino giant announced it will also bring updates to several existing games currently available in Arcade's growing catalog of over 200 titles.

The following games will make their way to Apple Arcade next month on April 3:

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE from Bandai Namco

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve from Taito Corporation

puffies from Lykke Studios

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ from Atari

The Game of Life 2+ from Marmalade Game Studio

Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ from StoryToys

Bandai Namco's Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE is the franchise's first original game in around eight years, exclusively coming to Apple Arcade, the company said in a press release. Players roll their Katamari in this action game to pick up objects scattered across the earth. They need to please the King of All Cosmos by completing their challenges and boosting subscriber count during live streams to unlock new stages.

Another returning series is Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, where players can switch between classic and shoot-’em-up modes, adapting to enemy attack patterns. The retro-style 3D shooter game lets them unlock powerful ships, including guest fighters from classic TAITO shooters like Darius, Night Striker, and RayStorm.

Lykke Studios' relaxing puzzle game puffies. reimagines jigsaw puzzles with puffy stickers. Players can solve puzzles, compete on leaderboards, and unlock themed sticker packs. Atari's RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ combines features from the series' previous titles and has been enhanced for iPhone and iPad.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+

Apple said it includes new expansion packs and "delivers the same depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling PC games."

The Game of Life 2+ brings an official sequel to the popular board game, where players can dress up in futuristic P.E.G. outfits and explore 10 unique job titles, including dolphin trainer and quantum mechanic.

The Game of Life 2+

Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ brings a fun-filled STEM adventure, offering mini-games and activities that combine science, math, engineering, and creativity. Apart from that, Apple will ship content updates to several titles, including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition (March 13), PGA TOUR Pro Golf (March 13), Skate City: New York (March 27), and others.