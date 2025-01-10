Apple Arcade brings 10 new games in January 2025

Apple's video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, has started 2025 by adding 10 new games to its catalog and updates to several existing titles. The Cupertino giant said that seven of these new titles are available immediately, while the three remaining ones will arrive on February 6.

Here are the new games announced for Apple Arcade in January 2025, adding to the 200+ titles already available on the service:

It's Literally Just Mowing+

Rodeo Stampede+

Trials of Mania+

FINAL FANTASY+

Three Kingdoms HEROES

Gears & Goo

Skate City: New York

PGA TOUR Pro Golf (Feb 6)

Doodle Jump 2+ (Feb 6)

My Dear Farm+ (Feb 6)

Gears & Goo is an action-packed game available for the Vision Pro headset, where you control a fun army of Sodarians in a battle for territory and domination. You can command your workers to gather resources, man turrets, and send out waves of quirky troops while you strategically place spells.

PGA TOUR Pro Golf is the first game officially licensed from PGA TOUR, which will join the likes of the Arcade's existing competitive sports titles such as Ballistic Baseball and Football Manager 2024 Touch. It offers an immersive golf experience and features locations like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Harbour Town Golf Links.

A sequel to the platforming adventure game, Doodle Jump 2+ features fun challenges where doodles can spring from scalding deserts to prehistoric caves and dazzling galaxies. Meanwhile, Skate City: New York takes you to a skateboarding experience in the streets of NYC, where you can master numerous tricks in famous real-world skate spots.

Game Room by Resolution Games

Other than that, Apple said it will bring updates to popular titles, including WHAT THE CAR?, Game Room, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Wheel of Fortune Faily, Snake.io+, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and others.