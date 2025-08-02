Apple Cinemas dragged to court over name fight with the tech giant

Image by Matcuz via Pixabay

Apple has sued the US-based movie theater chain operating under the brand name "Apple Cinemas" over alleged trademark infringement. The Cupertino giant alleges "deliberate misuse of Apple’s world famous APPLE trademark," adding that the theater chain wants to "capitalize on the highly-regarded Apple brand" as it plans a nationwide expansion to 100 theaters.

Apple has sold movies and TV shows through iTunes for over two decades. It associated itself with film and entertainment since the 1990s, for instance, when it launched Final Cut Pro and the QuickTime Movie Trailers channel.

However, the Apple TV+ streaming service launched in 2019 was a turning point for Apple as it started producing its home-grown catalogue of original movies and TV shows.

While Apple Cinemas opened its first theater in 2013, its shallow presence was limited to the Northeastern US. Headquartered in Walpole, Massachusetts, the chain has over two dozen locations with 161 screens combined.

It didn't seem to bother Apple until the recent expansion plans. The company wrote in a federal court complaint in Massachusetts (via MacRumors):

Faced with Defendants’ plan to expand to 100 theaters nationwide, as well as widespread public confusion about Apple’s involvement in the theaters, Apple has no alternative but to file this lawsuit to protect its brand and customers from deception.

The iPhone-maker points out that two of its locations are less than 50 miles from the Apple Park headquarters, further alleging that Apple Cinemas is targeting a nationwide expansion near Apple retail stores on both U.S. coasts.

As per the complaint, Apple Cinemas promoted the opening of its San Francisco theater by touting its "high-tech" offering. Apple also alleged that content posted on social media created confusion about Apple's involvement in the theater chain.

Some users wondered whether Apple Cinemas was another Apple brand or if the theater only showed Apple TV films, according to the examples cited in the complaint. Apple Cinemas got multiple warnings about the confusion, including a cease and desist letter to the chain's owner, Sand Media, from Apple.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has previously declined Sand Media's application to register "APPLE CINEMAS" and "ACX — Apple Cinematic Experience" over possible confusion with Apple's prior trademarks.

The Cupertino giant also brought the Apple Cinema Display, a widescreen monitor from 1999, into the picture. Apple said that it owned the trademarks related to the widescreen monitor when Apple Cinemas name was adopted.

The lawsuit comes not long after Apple tasted success with its latest feature film, F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt. It's interesting to note that several Apple Cinemas locations are currently screening the Apple-produced movie, according to the chain's website; meanwhile, the Cupertino giant seeks an injunction and monetary damages.