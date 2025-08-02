This 16-inch Copilot+ PC laptop from ASUS is just $629

Copilot+ PCs are not all about Qualcomm's ARM processors. "Traditional" PCs with x86 processors also qualify for this program, giving you access to Windows 11's latest AI-powered features without compromising app compatibility. These laptops are also powerful and energy efficient, which makes them a great all-around choice. Right now, you can have one such notebook for a very affordable price.

The ASUS Vivobook 16, as the name suggests, is a 16-inch laptop with a 60Hz 1920 x 1200 16:10 IPS display and a Ryzen AI processor. These chips have powerful neural processing units that make them eligible for the Copilot+ PC program and its features, such as Recall, Click to Do, Windows Studio Effects, and more.

The Ryzen AI 5 340 is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 50 TOPS AMD XDNA NPU and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also has 16GB of RAM and a snappy 512GB SSD. Battery-wise, ASUS promises 8 hours of work on a single charge, and with fast charging support, you will get this laptop to 100% in only 80 minutes.

Other features in this affordable notebook include an IR camera for Windows Hello with a physical webcam cover, a decent set of ports (2 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C with power delivery and display output, one HDMI, and one audio jack), a large trackpad, and a backlit keyboard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.