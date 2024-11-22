Apple is working on a revamped Siri with more ChatGPT-like features

Apple is finally pushing to bring Siri into the 2020s, aiming to make it more conversational and capable of handling complex requests, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. The upgraded Siri, internally nicknamed “LLM Siri,” uses advanced large language models (LLMs) to enable back-and-forth conversations and faster responses. Apple plans to roll this out as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates by 2025, with a full consumer launch expected in 2026.

For years, Siri has lagged behind its competitors. While Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Bixby improved in natural conversation and handling advanced tasks, Siri gained a reputation for being way too basic. Apple's focus on privacy and its closed ecosystem was partly to blame, but it left Siri feeling outdated compared to its rivals. Now, Apple wants to rewrite that narrative.

The revamped Siri will integrate more tightly with third-party apps through enhanced App Intents and draw on Apple Intelligence features like summarizing text and generating content. The idea is to create an AI that feels as intuitive as Apple’s hardware but also as smart as any cutting-edge generative AI. While the assistant will prioritize user privacy (a classic Apple move), Apple also seems keen on leveraging third-party AI systems like ChatGPT in the short term before fully transitioning to in-house solutions.

Interestingly, Apple is playing it safe by testing the new tech as a standalone app across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Job listings hinting at conversational AI expertise show how seriously Apple is taking this pivot.

For consumers, these updates mean Siri will finally stop feeling like the “dumb” AI. Instead, it’s set to become a more useful tool that could rival Google and Amazon in functionality. However, with the timeline stretching into 2026, Apple’s “new Siri” still has some catching up to do.

Source: Bloomberg