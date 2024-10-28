Apple Intelligence launches with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1

During WWDC 2024, Apple first announced Apple Intelligence, a set of AI features coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. After months of beta testing, Apple today announced the rollout of the first set of Apple Intelligence features with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Apple Intelligence features are available for free for all supported devices.

The first set of Apple Intelligence features available today includes a more natural and conversational Siri, Systemwide Writing Tools, an updated Photos app with AI capabilities, and an AI-powered Notifications experience. Read about them in brief below:

Systemwide Writing Tools : Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text they type from virtually anywhere, including third-party apps.

: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text they type from virtually anywhere, including third-party apps. Siri : Siri has a brand-new design with a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active on iPhone, iPad, or CarPlay. Users can now easily switch between text and voice. Siri can now follow along when users stumble over their words and maintain context to provide better answers.

: Siri has a brand-new design with a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active on iPhone, iPad, or CarPlay. Users can now easily switch between text and voice. Siri can now follow along when users stumble over their words and maintain context to provide better answers. Photos : The Photos app now supports natural language search, allowing users to search for any content in photos and videos with a simple text description. Using the new Clean Up tool, users can delete unwanted objects in their photos. Finally, the Memories feature allows users to create the movies they want by simply typing a description.

: The Photos app now supports natural language search, allowing users to search for any content in photos and videos with a simple text description. Using the new Clean Up tool, users can delete unwanted objects in their photos. Finally, the Memories feature allows users to create the movies they want by simply typing a description. Notifications : Notification summaries will enable users to scan long or stacked notifications with key details.

: Notification summaries will enable users to scan long or stacked notifications with key details. Notes and Phone : With the updated Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarize audio.

: With the updated Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarize audio. Mail: The new Priority Messages section in the Mail app lists the most urgent emails. Also, users can see summaries for long email threads. Finally, Smart Reply provides suggestions for a quick response.

Apple Intelligence is now available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and Mac with M1 and later with the device and Siri language set to U.S. English.

Apple will be rolling out more Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration, visual intelligence, and more in the coming months. In December, Apple will also be expanding Apple Intelligence to localized English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In April, Apple Intelligence will be available in Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and other languages.