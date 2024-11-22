YouTube Shorts' Dream Screen now lets you create AI-generated video backgrounds

YouTube has announced a new feature for Shorts creators in an official post on the social media platform X. The Dream Screen feature, previously limited to generating AI image backgrounds, now allows you to create AI-generated video backgrounds.

This enhancement in the abilities of the Dream Screen feature is thanks to Google DeepMind’s AI video-generation model, Veo, which can create video clips in up to 1080p resolution in various cinematic styles.

level up your Shorts game with Dream Screen ✨



you can now generate video backgrounds instantly with just a few words!



available now in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. try it out ➡️ https://t.co/8w3DiWHyNw https://t.co/oqCGMSdrys — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) November 21, 2024

YouTube Shorts creators can now use text prompts to generate AI video backgrounds. To use the feature, users need to open the Shorts camera, tap on the "green screen" icon, and then choose "Dream Screen." Here, users can type the text prompt for the video background they would like to generate and then select an animation style. After everything is set, simply tapping on "Create" will put the AI to work.

As noted by TechCrunch, the YouTube Shorts Dream Screen feature will generate multiple video backgrounds for a user to choose from. Once the video background is selected, users can go ahead and record a video with it behind them. YouTube is also reportedly planning to offer the creators the ability to generate six-second long stand-alone clips through Dream Screen.

Note that the YouTube Shorts Dream Screen feature is currently available to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, for now, you can only input the text prompts in English.