Apple unveils Immersive Video for Vision Pro coming to Apple TV app

If you own the Apple Vision Pro, you'll be able to start watching Apple Immersive Video for no cost in the Apple TV app. The content will include series, films, concerts, and more with the first premiere already available and more to come later in the year.

The first piece of content arriving is a new series called Boundless that takes viewers on hot air balloon rides across the landscape of Cappadocia, Turkey. In the next episode, available in the fall, viewers will be able to go surfing in the Arctic Circle.

Wild Life, a nature documentary where you'll be able to get up close to different animals, will premiere in August. Then, in September, you'll be able to watch Elevated, an aerial travel series that "whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights".

Later in the year, Apple says you'll be able to enjoy immersive performances from artists such as The Weeknd; experience the first scripted Apple Immersive short film, Submerged; get a behind-the-scenes and on-the-court view of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend; and Big-Wave Surfing, the first installment of a new sports series from Red Bull.

Commenting on Apple Immersive Video, Apple's Tor Myhren said that this development "revolutionizes" how people experience movies, series, and sports. He said that the new experience delivers an "unparalleled sense of realism and immersion".

Apple, being excited about its new mode of content delivery, has also announced a partnership with Blackmagic Design to launch a new Blackmagic camera called the URSA Cine Immersive. There are also updated versions of DaVinci Resolve Studio and Apple Compressor coming later in the year.

While this all sounds good, it's difficult for outsiders with no experience with the Apple Vision Pro not to be skeptical about Apple's claims. If you want to try out the Apple Vision Pro, you are able to book a free 30-minute demo of the headset at a local Apple Store. Keep in mind that this headset is currently only available in Australia, Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S.

Source: Apple