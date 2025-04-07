Apple launches immersive video file manager for Mac and Vision Pro

A freshly baked Apple app called Apple Immersive Video Utility is now available on the respective app stores for Vision Pro and Mac. As the name suggests, the new app is designed to view and manage immersive videos for Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset.

"Apple Immersive Video Utility for macOS allows you to import, organize, package, and review Apple Immersive Video media on your Mac. Combined with Apple Immersive Video Utility for visionOS, you can connect and review Apple Immersive Video on Apple Vision Pro," its App Store description reads (first spotted by MacRumors).

The free-to-download app, which weighs less than 8 MB, is currently available only in English. It requires macOS 15 (or later) and a Mac with an Apple M1 chip (or later) to run.

Apple Immersive Video is a 3D 8K recording format that offers a 180-degree field of video and support for Spatial Audio. The content recorded in Apple Immersive Video format is intended to be viewed on Vision Pro.

It's known that Apple uses specialized cameras to record immersive videos for its headset. The Cupertino giant offers a catalog on Apple TV featuring Metallica, The Weeknd, MLS, Alicia Keys, wildlife, hot air balloon rides, and more. Submerged is the first scripted short film shot in Apple Immersive Video, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger.

The app works like a file manager for Apple Immersive Video files, allowing you to sort, organize, and search for videos in your library. You can share your immersive videos with other users using file types that are simple to download and import.

While the app already caters to a niche user base, it appears more inclined towards immersive video creators. It lets you inspect the static and dynamic metadata of immersive videos. You can "modify, swap, or manipulate the package content to meet your post-production requirements," as per its listing.

A highlight of the app is that you can connect one or more Vision Pro devices to stream your playlists. Apple Immersive Video Utility offers synchronized playback support to manage multi-device sessions for larger groups.