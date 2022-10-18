Apple unveils new $449 iPad with all-screen design, USB-C and A14 CPU

Without much fanfare, Apple has unveiled the next version of its budget-friendly iPad for the masses. 10th gen Apple iPad features a ton of new features compared to the previous version, marking the most significant redesign in years.

Like its more expensive siblings from the mini, Pro, and Air lineups, the iPad 10 now features an all-screen design with symmetrical bezels and no Home button. It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, True Tone technology (display temperature adapts to the ambient light), and 500 nits of brightness. Switching to the new design means a new authentication method—the iPad now features a TouchID sensor in the power button on the side of the tablet.

The iPad 10 also has a new processor. Apple has upgraded its budget-friendly tablet from the A13 to the A14 Bionic, promising a 20% increase in CPU and 10% GPU performance. Apple says those upgrading from the iPad 7 will experience up to 3x improvement in overall performance.

Another interesting aspect of the new iPad is the front-facing camera. For the first time in any iPad, it sits along the landscape edge for a better calling experience and framing. Besides a new location, the camera has a larger 12MP sensor with a 122-degree field of view and Center Stage support. On the back, you have another 12 MP camera that can shoot in up to 4K resolution and up to 240 fps slow-mo.

Apple did not forget to equip its most affordable tablet with modern connectivity. The iPad 10 now supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. Furthermore, Apple has ditched the Lightning port in favor of USB-C, leaving iPhone the only mainstream device with the old connector.

What has not changed is compatibility with an Apple Pencil. Even though the new tablet features a new design, its display does not support the Apple Pencil 2. Also, the iPad 10 has no Smart Connector, which means it is not compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard accessory. Instead of that, Apple has introduced the new Magic Keyboard Folio with a kickstand and an upgraded trackpad.

Apple will start selling the new iPad on October 26, 2022. Pre-orders are now available with the starting price of $449 (Wi-Fi only) and $599 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) for the 64GB variant. Interestingly, 9th gen iPad remains available for less, providing users with the option to purchase an even cheaper iPad in the old design.

Stay tuned for a dedicated Specs Appeal article comparing the new iPad to its older generations.