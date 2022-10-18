Here is an early version of Windows 11's Bloom wallpaper Microsoft never released

Unlike Windows 10 and its brand-specific stock wallpaper, Windows 11's default background—Bloom—has more abstract vibes. Microsoft considered several "Bloom" variants before shipping Windows 11, and you can now download one of them in glorious 8K resolution.

According to @WindAesthetic, early stock Windows 11 wallpaper had a "more petal-like appearance" that resembles a weird blue flower instead of the final fabric-like thing. Unlike the wallpaper you see after installing Windows 11, early "petal-like" backgrounds have notable differences between dark and light variants.

Early versions of Windows 11’s default Bloom wallpaper, light and dark respectively. It takes a more petal-like appearance here. pic.twitter.com/IvvmTQ6nG9 — Windows Aesthetics (@WindAesthetic) October 17, 2022

Although Microsoft never released these wallpapers, you can easily spot the dark variant in the Microsoft Store—the company uses it on the screenshots for the stock Calculator app. If you like this image, download it here (OneDrive, courtesy of @FireCubeStudios). Unfortunately, there are no links for the light variant, as the build containing the wallpaper has never leaked.

There are many alternative variants of the stock Windows 11 wallpaper, and our favorites include dark variants and macOS Ventura-inspired alternations. If you would rather have a more wild-looking background, check out "Windows 12" wallpapers generated by AI amid the rumors of Microsoft preparing a new operating system for release in 2024. A prototype of the latter recently appeared during the Ignite conference.

Which variant of the default Windows 11 wallpaper do you like more? Share your thoughts in the comments.