Apple updates Apple Music for Windows with Dolby Atmos support

Apple has updated its Apple Music client on Windows with a new audio feature for PC users to enjoy. With the latest updates, Apple Music for PC supports Dolby Audio, allowing you to listen to spatial audio on headphones and speakers that support this technology.

Apple introduced Dolby Atmos for Apple Music about four years ago, starting with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Dolby Atmos lets you experience three-dimensional audio and feel instruments around you for a more lifelike experience. Just keep in mind that you need a set of compatible speakers to experience this technology at its best. However, compatible headphones, such as Apple's AirPods or Beats Bluetooth headphones, also support Dolby Atmos using specialized mixing technologies.

On Windows, enabling Dolby Atmos in Apple Music also requires the Dolby Access app, which you can download from the Microsoft Store. Once everything is set, launch the Music app, click the menu button, open Settings, and enable Dolby Atmos in Playback settings. You can also enable or disable Dolby Atmos for downloaded music. To do so, go to Menu > Settings > General and toggle the "Download Dolby Atmos" checkbox.

It is also worth noting that not every song in the Apple Music catalog supports Dolby Atmos. Compatible tracks have a Dolby icon. Like lossless audio, spatial Dolby Atmos tracks are available without extra charges, at the standard individual price of $10.99 per month or $16.99 per month for a family subscription with up to six users.

You can read more about Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music on Windows in Apple's official documentation (spotted by MacRumors). Apple Music for Windows is available in the Microsoft Store.