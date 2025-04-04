Microsoft CEOs unite for an exclusive Copilot interview

Microsoft is celebrating its 50th anniversary today at its Redmond, WA campus. In addition to an employee-only anniversary celebration, Microsoft will be sharing new updates to Copilot during the event. Today’s event will feature Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, and several other past and present Microsoft leaders.

Three Microsoft CEOs walk into a room on Microsoft’s 50th anniversary … and are interviewed by Copilot! pic.twitter.com/5E8wHCDV92 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2025

To celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, all three Microsoft CEOs, Bill Gates (who previously shared the 50 year old original source code) , Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella, came together for an interview led by Copilot. During the interview, Copilot asked the CEOs to share their insights from the past, thoughts on the future, and even a little roast toward the end of the conversation. You can watch the full interview here.

Microsoft also released several downloadable content to celebrate its anniversary, take a look at them below:

During today’s event, Microsoft is expected to reveal the new Copilot Search experience in Bing. Copilot Search is Microsoft’s take on Google AI Mode, and it will offer users AI-powered responses as well as the ability to explore queries further through follow-up questions and related web links. You can read more about this upcoming Copilot Search experience here.

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke hyped today’s Copilot event on X. Check out his tweet below:

Big, big day tomorrow. And not just because of the history. Stay tuned devs, Satya is cooking 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/BrEcb2cInP — Thomas Dohmke (@ashtom) April 4, 2025

Hopefully, Microsoft won’t disappoint with just minor announcements. Also, the 50th Anniversary Copilot Event will be streamed live at 9:30 AM Pacific Time today.