Apple's Magic Mouse might finally get a redesign after 15 years

Magic Mouse is one of the most veteran accessories Apple currently has in its lineup. The product has been on sale since 2009 and is even older than the first iPad. While Magic Mouse has received several tweaks and upgrades in the past several years, its overall design has remained relatively unchanged since then.

As per a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might finally release a new Magic Mouse, and the product is already in the works. Apple’s design team reportedly started experimenting with several prototypes, aiming to design a product that meets modern demands.

Yet, we have no clues about the potential design of an all-new Magic Mouse. However, Gurman says Apple is looking to design something that’s “more relevant” to the new computing world with touch screens and voice commands.

As for the design, Apple Magic Mouse is known to be one of the least ergonomic products on the market. Despite numerous complaints, Apple hasn’t yet applied a makeover, and Magic Mouse has kept its original shape and design from the 2009 era. Hopefully, the new Magic Mouse will be more ergonomic and comfortable to use.

Additionally, switching to a rechargeable system and moving away from the AA batteries was a solid upgrade to Magic Mouse. However, a rechargeable system also has its downsides, like limited battery life and a charging port on the bottom of the mouse. Apple could opt for a bigger battery in the new Magic Mouse while changing the charging port placement to a more accessible spot.

Apple has been relatively indifferent to the Magic Mouse, and switching to USB-C from the Lightning port is the only tweak the product has received in the past several years. A modified Magic Mouse with a more ergonomic design and better battery life is a much-needed addition to the Apple lineup.

It remains to be seen when the new Magic Mouse makes it to the market, but Gurman says he “wouldn’t expect anything in the next 12 to 18 months.”