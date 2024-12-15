Save 13% on the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse

Logitech's flagship MX mouse lineup consists of two models: the MX Master 3S (it is currently available at its lowest price) and the more affordable MX Anywhere 3S. You can get the latter with a 13% discount on Amazon for just $69.99.

The MX Anywhere 3S is a compact wireless mouse with quiet clicks for silent operation and a few additional buttons that you can remap in the Options+ app. It also has the signature MagWheel scroll wheel with two modes: ratchet and free-flow scrolling. You can toggle between them with a dedicated button or let the mouse switch modes automatically depending on how fast you scroll.

The mouse has an 8K DPI sensor that can track on any surface, including glass and multi-device connectivity. It allows you to pair it with up to three devices using Bluetooth or the Bolt connector (not included). As for the battery life, Logitech promises up to 70 days on a single charge of a built-in battery, which you can recharge with the bundled USB-C cable.

The MX Anywhere is available in three colors: Graphite, Pale Gray, and Pink. All three are now on sale.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.