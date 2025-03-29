10 Apple products still waiting for an upgrade years after launch

We're just three months into 2025, and Apple has already refreshed several of its product lines with new hardware upgrades. The Cupertino giant released the new Mac Studio, M4 MacBook Air, 11th Gen iPad, M3 iPad Air, and the unexpected iPhone SE killer.

On the software front, Apple launched a new app called Apple Invites, Apple TV for Android, Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, and a big food section in News+. It also announced a massive $500 billion investment and kickstarted a long-term Apple Health study to understand how the iPhone and other devices impact user health.

That said, many Apple products are still waiting for an upgrade. Some haven't been touched in years. Let's have a look at them:

Apple AirTag

Released/Last updated: April 2021

Apple entered a new product category in 2021 by launching the AirTag. It's a coin-shaped device that lets you track personal belongings such as keys, bags, wallets, and small electronics or attach it to your pet's collar.

Your iPhone can use Bluetooth, UWB, and Apple's Find My network to track and locate an AirTag precisely. The most "unApple" thing about AirTag is that it comes with a removable CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery that can last up to a year.

However, it has been three years, and Apple has yet to launch an upgraded version of the AirTag. The next generation of Apple's tracker is rumored to arrive this year, featuring an advanced UWB chip.

AirPods Pro

Released/Last updated: September 2023

AirPods Pro launched in 2019 with support for the H1 chip, replaceable silicone ear tips, and active noise cancellation. An Apple official once revealed that the wireless earbuds could have been named AirPods Extreme. They became Apple's second-most premium headphones after AirPods Max arrived and got their second-generation on the market in 2022.

Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro 2's audio hardware since its launch but added support for USB-C in 2023. The company also improved the second-generation AirPods Pro with software enhancements, including hearing aid features and head gestures.

Now, 2025 marks the third year of no upgrade, and Apple is expected to launch AirPods Pro 3. Past rumors suggest Apple could push AirPods Pro more towards a health device by adding body temperature measurement.

Apple Watch Ultra

Released/Last updated: September 2023

Apple Watch Ultra is the company's top-end smartwatch, built to sustain harsh conditions and offer extra battery life. The Cupertino giant launched the first-generation Ultra in 2022 and the upgraded Ultra 2 in 2023. In 2024, Apple chose not to upgrade the Apple Watch Ultra line and settled for a new color option, which may have resulted in lower shipments.

The third generation of the smartwatch is now expected to arrive in 2025 alongside the Apple Watch Series 11. Past rumors suggest that Apple is working to bring satellite connectivity and built-in cameras to future Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch SE

Released/Last updated: September 2022

The last generation of Apple Watch SE came out more than two years ago, and Apple has already said goodbye to the SE branding for iPhones. With the recent iPhone 16e on the market for $599, Apple's definition of a "budget" device seems to have changed.

This raises questions about the future of the budget-focused sub-brand and whether Apple will release an Apple Watch SE 3 for price-conscious buyers. Whether Apple chooses to market the next-generation Watch SE as a smartphone alternative for kids remains to be seen.

Previous rumors suggest Apple is thinking about ditching the device's aluminum casing in favor of plastic to keep the costs down. However, as per a recent report, Apple's design and operations teams seem to be hitting roadblocks as they try to find the right balance.

Apple TV 4K

Released/Last updated: October 2022

The digital media player has been around for almost two decades now. Its latest version is the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which was released in October 2022. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC with a 5-core GPU, HDMI 2.1, HDR10+, and a lighter chassis.

In other words, today would be the worst time to buy an Apple TV, as it's been three years since the last hardware refresh. Apple is expected to launch the Apple TV 4K (4th generation) this year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next-gen Apple TV could feature a built-in camera after Apple added FaceTime support to tvOS 17. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it might even have a cheaper price tag than the third generation.

HomePod and HomePod Mini

Released/Last updated: February 2023, November 2020 (mini)

Apple's audio department is a dry land compared to the iPhones, Watches, and MacBooks. The company introduced its first smart speaker in 2017 and refreshed it in 2023. In 2020, it launched a smaller, cheaper version called HomePod Mini, which hasn't been updated since except for several new color options.

A new HomePod mini is expected to arrive this year, following the five-year tenure of its predecessor. It's rumored to feature an Apple-designed combined Bluetooth/Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E support and a new S-series chip powering the device. The new in-house wireless chip will give Apple more control over its smart home ecosystem and how devices talk to each other.

Apple is known to be working on two smart displays running the "homeOS" software. One of them is reported to feature a robotic arm to assist with various tasks such as FaceTime calls, while the other rumored HomePod with a 7-inch OLED display will cater to budget-focused users.

The Cupertino giant is struggling to launch advanced Siri features, which has reportedly pushed the release date of its smart home devices.

Mac Pro

Released/Last updated: June 2023

Mac Pro is Apple's top-of-the-line desktop computer, but it's mostly out of reach for many because of its pocket-burning price tag. Even the wheels used to move the Mac Pro around will cost $699.

Apple last updated the "cheese grater" Mac Pro in 2023 with its home-baked M2 Ultra chip, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and more expansion slots. However, turning a few pages into tech history reveals Mac Pro upgrades have usually been years apart.

With Apple's in-house silicon powering its machines, the Mac Pro needs to match the pace of its siblings. After this year's Mac Studio upgrade, the Mac Pro isn't Apple's most powerful Mac anymore. Hopefully, the next-gen Mac Pro will be fitted with the unreleased M4 Ultra chip.

Magic Mouse

Released/Last updated: October 2015

Apple launched the Magic Mouse in 2009, with multi-touch functionality as its highlight. It was followed by the second-generation Magic Mouse in 2015, which added a built-in rechargeable battery and Lightning port.

However, Magic Mouse has been the center of jokes and criticism due to the position of its Lightning port. Apple has placed the charging port at the bottom of the mouse, meaning you can't use it while charging.

This may not be an issue for MacBook users as they have the built-in trackpad as an alternative. However, a dead battery could be problematic for those iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac Studio users who have Magic Mouse as a primary input device and don't have something as a backup while it charges.

The company replaced Lightning with USB-C in 2024, but the port's position on the mouse remained unchanged. That said, the mouse hasn't been updated for more than nine years. A redesign is due, and users are waiting to see when (or if) Apple will make it more ergonomic and comfortable to use.

Studio Display

Released/Last updated: March 2022

The Apple-branded monitor carries the name of the original Apple Studio Display from the late 90s. It's the successor to the Apple Thunderbolt Display line, which was discontinued in 2016. In the meantime, Apple worked with LG to bring Thunderbolt 3-enabled UltraFine monitors to the market and launched the more capable Pro Display XDR.

The Studio Display has the A13 Bionic chip inside, a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera with Center Stage, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. It was reported last year that Studio Display's 60Hz refresh rate might be updated to 90Hz in the next upgrade.

So, these were some Apple-branded devices that haven't been updated in recent years. Given Apple's habit of baking things slowly, some upgrades take longer than expected. Which Apple upgrade are you eagerly waiting for? Drop your thoughts in the comments.