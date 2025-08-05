Apple's new MDM change is a quiet win for Microsoft Intune

Microsoft has highlighted a new feature being introduced by Apple in macOS 26 and iOS/iPadOS 26. It said that the iPhone maker has improved its MDM (Mobile Device Management) Migration capability, a change that greatly simplifies moving devices between different MDM solutions. The new feature was announced at Apple's WWDC 2025 and allows for migration without the need for factory resets or manual re-enrollment.

According to Microsoft, the process is integrated directly into Apple Business Manager, enabling IT admins to transition devices to Microsoft Intune without user disruption. This is a crucial step that makes the shift much less of a burden. The feature will require devices to be running version 26 of the operating systems and be enrolled in a device management service.

The migration process is a multi-step process for admins. It requires pre-migration preparation, the migration itself, and post-migration verification. Pre-migration steps involve documenting existing configurations, setting up an Apple MDM push certificate in Intune, and integrating Intune with Apple Business Manager.

The migration process has to be initiated by the admin in Apple Business Manager and then requires user approval on the device. Users receive notifications, with a final, non-dismissable prompt if an enrollment deadline is missed, which ensures all devices are handled.

After careful planning, you can replicate existing configurations to ensure smooth transitions. To ensure a hassle-free experience, Microsoft says that admins must test configurations on a small number of devices before a full-scale rollout. This is a vital step for a successful deployment.

This development is beneficial to Microsoft’s enterprise strategy. By migrating to Intune, IT admins can consolidate device management across platforms, including Apple devices. It also helps to enforce consistent security policies and reduces operational complexity for organizations. Be sure to check out Microsoft’s blog post to take a deeper dive into how the migration works.