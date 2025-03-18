Atomfall, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Mythwrecked, and more arrive to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has readied the second wave of games it's bringing to Xbox Game Pass as a part of its March additions. The subscription programs are gaining two day-one titles this time, alongside other games. Three more games are being added to the Game Pass Core library, which is the cheapest tier of the service that Microsoft offers for multiplayer access.

Here are the newly announced second wave of March titles for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Octopath Traveler II (Series X|S) – March 19

(Series X|S) – March 19 Train Sim World 5 (Console) – March 19

(Console) – March 19 Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 20 Blizzard Arcade Collection (Console and PC) – March 25

(Console and PC) – March 25 Atomfall (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 27

That Blizzard Arcade Collection has five console classics inside it: Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, The Lost Vikings 2, Rock N Roll Racing, and RPM Racing

Moreover, from the bunch, 33 Immortals and Atomfall are both day-one releases, meaning subscribers get the games for no extra cost alongside full-version purchase makers. You can check out our 33 Immortals review over here, a 33-player co-op roguelike experience that leans heavily on teamwork.

As new games arrive, 10 titles will be leaving the Game Pass libraries on March 31, including highlights like Yakuza hits, MLB The Show 24, and Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise. Here's the full list:

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console)

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Next, it's been revealed that Batman: Arkham Knight, Monster Sanctuary, and Tunic are now a part of Xbox Game Pass Core's limited library. Titles from this tier of Game Pass rarely get new games, so this is a good day for subscribers.

Expect the next Game Pass announcement to arrive on April 1, revealing what's incoming in the first half of the new month.