33 Immortals, Enter the Gungeon, Monster Train, and more hit Game Pass

Just as expected, Microsoft has more games planned to land for Xbox Game Pass members in March. The latest titles are focused on indie developers, with hits such as Enter the Gungeon and Monster Train (a returning game) being added to the ever-expanding Game Pass library. Just like last month with Avowed, there's another day-one drop onto the service this time, too.

Here are the newly announced March titles for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Monster Train (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) – March 5

(Xbox Series X|S) – March 5 One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 6 Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 11

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 11 Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 13

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 13 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 18

From the bunch, Thunder Lotus Games' 33 Immortals is the title hitting Game Pass on day-one for no extra cost. The cooperative title is launching into Xbox Game Preview, featuring 33-player co-op action.

Don't forget that Microsoft added Balatro in a surprise drop to Game Pass just last week as well, bringing the award-winning card-based roguelike to all subscribers.

Moving on to the departing list, Game Pass members will unfortunately lose access to titles like Lies of P, Solar Ash, and two more Yakuza titles soon. Here's the complete list of games leaving the service on March 15:

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC)

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Microsoft's "Stream your own game" initiative keeps expanding in the background too, a feature exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The latest list of additions it announced can be found here, alongside a new Xbox Cloud Gaming feature.