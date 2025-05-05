Battery Flyout for Windows 11 now lets you change power plans

Battery Flyout, a small and convenient application for tracking batteries in Windows 11, has been updated with new features. The latest update is now available in the Microsoft Store with a few changes, like the ability to change classic power plans from the Control Panel, UI improvements, and fixes for battery reporting.

After installing the update, Battery Flyout will let you select one of the three default power plans from the Control Panel. They include Balanced, Power Saver, and High Performance. Now, instead of launching Control Panel and opening Power Options, you can just open the Battery Flyout app from the tray area and click "Power plans." In addition to that, Battery Flyout is now snappier and more reliable.

For those unfamiliar with Battery Flyout, it is a third-party app that offers a dedicated flyout for tracking the battery of your laptop or tablet and all the Bluetooth devices connected to it. There is also a power consumption graph, battery percentage indication for the tray area, and a power slider for Windows 11's power modes (separate from those in the Control Panel). You can also use the app to generate battery reports and track its health, charging cycles, receive charging/discharging notifications, and more.

Battery Flyout is available in the Microsoft Store for $2.99. It only works on Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer.