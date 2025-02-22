Battery Flyout for Windows 11 can now display battery health, charge cycles, and more

Several weeks ago, we published a story about Battery Flyout, a handy third-party app that offers improved battery tracking in Windows 11 laptops and tablets and connected Bluetooth devices (you can find more useful Windows 10 and 11 apps in our recent Top 10 article).

Now, the app has been updated with a major release that adds battery reporting. This feature offers users a quick and easy way to learn about their devices' battery health, charge cycles, and more.

With the latest update, Battery Flyout received a new "Battery Report" button located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Clicking it opens a new window with detailed information about your computer, recent battery levels, and diagnostic information. The latter includes your battery health estimation, the total number of charge cycles, total capacity, current capacity, voltage, estimated battery time, and more.

Here is what the store listing says about the update:

Battery Flyout goes beyond simple monitoring—it generates a comprehensive system and battery report, displaying charge levels from the past week. The report provides detailed battery properties, health status, and personalized recommendations for optimal charging habits. You’ll also get practical energy-saving tips to help extend your device’s battery life.

In addition, Battery Flyout displays various recommendations that can prolong battery life. These include tips like changing the power mode, reducing brightness, switching to dark mode (useful on devices with OLED displays), and more. Plus, you can save each battery report as an XML or HTML document and quickly access system settings for managing power and battery features.

Finally, the update now lets you use the power slider on ARM64 devices, such as the Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon processors.

Battery Flyout is available in the Microsoft Store for $2.99. While not free, it is a useful and well-made tool for Windows 11 users. By the way, in case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced a redesigned battery indicator for Windows 11 with some much-needed improvements.