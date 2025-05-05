Galaxy Z Flip7 may get a battery boost, while the Galaxy Z Fold7 could stay the same

Samsung is expected to hold its second Unpacked event of the year in New York this July. This would mark a return of Samsung events in the USA after two years. The company will debut both its upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7, during the Unpacked event.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung has narrowed down on using the Exynos 2500 SoC inside the Galaxy Z Flip7. Originally, the processor was meant to be used for the Galaxy S25 and S25+, but due to low yield, Samsung had to abandon the Exynos and opt for the Snapdragon.

While that may be disappointing, the recently leaked UL Demko Certification brings some good news, at least for the Galaxy Z Flip7 fans. According to the certification, the clamshell foldable will get a battery boost. Two batteries with model numbers: EB-BF766ABE and EB-BF767ABE, have been certified with capacities of 1,189 mAh and 2,985 mAh.

This totals to 4,174 mAh, which could be marketed as 4,300 mAh. This is a boost by 300 mAh, since last year's Galaxy Z Flip6 rocked a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold7 batteries with model numbers EB-BF966ABE and EB-BF967ABE have been certified UL Demko (via The Tech Outlook), with battery capacities of 2,126 mAh and 2,146 mAh, respectively. This brings the total to 4,272 mAh, which could be marketed as 4,400 mAh, similar to last year's Galaxy Z Fold6.

Earlier, the Chinese 3C certification has already revealed that both foldables will come with a 25W charging speed. This would mark the fifth consecutive year that Samsung's foldables feature the same charging speed. Interestingly, after a sluggish One UI 7 rollout, Samsung is expected to pick up the pace and debut the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 with Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box.

Image via The Tech Outlook