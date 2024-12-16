This small app fixes Windows 11's underwhelming battery indicator and flyout

Microsoft's decision to unify all system flyouts into one Quick Settings menu is one of the least favorite changes among Windows 11 users. Not only did it limit tray area personalization, but it also removed features like the ability to quickly change power mode without opening Settings. Although Microsoft is working on a better battery indicator for Windows 11, a dedicated flyout for power settings is nowhere to be found.

Fortunately, there is a new small app that can fix that.

Battery Flyout fixes several problems with Windows 11's default battery indicator. For one, it lets you have battery percentage in the tray area, allowing you to track precise battery levels without hovering over the battery indicator. Clicking the icon opens a separate flyout with an 18-hour graph, the current level, estimated time, and a power mode slider.

Besides providing information about the battery in your laptop or tablet, the flyout lets you view the battery levels of all connected Bluetooth devices, such as mice, keyboards, headphones, styluses, controllers, etc.

However, my favorite Battery Flyout feature is its notification system. You can set the app to notify you when the battery level drops below or reaches a certain level to help you keep the battery healthy by not discharging it below, say, 20% and not charging it above 90% (or another level). Battery Flyout can also notify you when the battery is fully charged. These notifications work not only with the built-in battery but also with Bluetooth devices.

It is worth noting that some devices have additional charging modes that, for example, limit the maximum battery level to preserve its life. Unfortunately, Battery Flyout does not detect those modes. It also does not work well with Apple devices (it failed to display my AirPods Pro 2's battery level). Also, the power mode slider does not work on ARM devices as of right now.

You can get Battery Flyout from the Microsoft Store for $3.99.