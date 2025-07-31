Battlefield 6 beta kicks off soon, here are the dates and system requirements

EA and Battlefield Studios finally gave a proper look at Battlefield 6 gameplay today during its showcase event, and it was mostly focused on the multiplayer portion. Multiple trailers were dropped during the event, while the development team also gave information on the release date, its modes, maps, beta dates, and more. Check out the main multiplayer gameplay trailer above.

The multiplayer side will have nine maps at launch, with support for Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush as the main modes. Other modes like TDM, Domination, King of the Hill, and a new strategic option titled Escalation will be included as well. Battlefield Portal is also returning with even bigger customization options, including a built-in map editor.

The enhanced destruction system was also a major focus, with specific sections of buildings, walls, and floors being destructible in a piece-by-piece manner.

The event also dropped a teaser near the end, showing off what seemed to be the return of Firestorm, the Battle Royale mode that debuted with Battlefield V. Rumors say that this will be a standalone offering coming in as a free-to-play experience.

“We knew when we set out to create the future of Battlefield, we had to nail the fundamentals of what players have loved about the series for more than 20 years,” said Byron Beede, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Battlefield. "We’re back in our all-out warfare playground, with four world-class teams developing the game as a single squad known as Battlefield Studios."

“I've worked on a lot of titles over the years and can confidently say that Battlefield 6 is something special,” said Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President. “We can't wait to show more of Battlefield 6's intense tactical combat and epic warfare in the months to come, leading up to its release on October 10."

The Battlefield 6 beta is slated to happen across two weekends. Check out the system requirements above.

Early access for the beta begins August 7 for Battlefield Labs players and those who watch content creators today, July 31, on Twitch. August 9 will begin the first open beta and will run until August 11. Next, August 14 will open up the beta again, with it running until August 17.

Battlefield 6 is out on October 10 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The PC version will be available across Steam, the EA App, and the Epic Games Store.