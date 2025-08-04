Battlefield 6 open beta maps and modes detailed, pre-loading available now

Going by the hype levels, EA may have a massive Battlefield 6 release on its hands. Ahead of the launch, though, the gaming giant will be hosting an open beta multiplayer event spanning two weekends. While the company already had a massive reveal event last week with information on the kickoff dates and system requirements, now, more details on the beta content have arrived. There's even a new trailer, which you can catch above.

Unless you have the August 7 early access of the beta, weekend one of the open event will run from August 9 through August 10. This will carry access to the maps Iberian Offensive, Liberation Peak, and Siege of Cairo, offering a mix of close quarters, open, and urban environments to fight in. The modes Conquest, Closed Weapon Conquest (class-locked weapons), Breakthrough, Domination, and King of the Hill will be running as well.

"During the Beta, you'll get to play maps set in iconic locations around the world," explains the development team at Battlefield Studios. "Each map has different combat zones. Combat Zones are hand-crafted configurations within the maps that maximize quality under a variety of modes."

The final open beta weekend will begin on August 14 and run through August 17. This will carry all three of the first weekend's maps, while also adding the Empire State infantry-only map into the mix, letting players fight on the streets of Brooklyn, New York. The modes Rush and Squad Deathmatch are also joining the modes list.

Pre-loads for the open beta have now begun across PC (Steam and EA App), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. We can confirm that on PC and Xbox consoles, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta comes in at almost 40GB in download size. Check out the system requirements of the beta here.

Battlefield 6 releases on October 10 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The PC version will be available across Steam, the EA App, and the Epic Games Store.