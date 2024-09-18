Bose announces new QuietComfort Earbuds to take on Apple AirPods 4

Bose today announced the new QuietComfort Earbuds to take on the recently announced Apple AirPods 4. The new QuietComfort Earbuds deliver improved audio, ANC, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life in a compact package.

As expected, the new QuietComfort Earbuds feature best-in-class noise cancellation, thanks to the three microphones available in each bud. The six microphones work together to deliver a great noise cancellation and voice pickup experience.

The main highlight of these buds is their battery life. Bose claims that these buds offer up to 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. The charging case can store 2.5 charges, and you can charge them to full in just 1.5 hours. Thanks to fast charging support, a 20-minute charge gives you up to three hours of additional battery life. Despite the long battery life, these earbuds are designed for increased comfort. Bose includes three ear tip and stability band sizes, allowing customers to customize the fit.

These new buds are water and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating. With Bluetooth 5.3 support, the new earbuds deliver audio without issues even when 30 feet away. You can connect the earbuds to multiple devices and switch between them with multipoint connection support. Control the earbuds using touch controls or the Bose QC Earbuds app. The app also lets you customize touch controls and more.

With the new Low Latency Audio mode, you can enjoy seamless audio during your game sessions. Also, you can customize the audio quality of the earbuds using the five-band adjustable EQ setting. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer a compelling combination of features and performance, making them a strong contender in the premium earbud market.

You can now order the new QuietComfort Earbuds for $179 in three color options: Black, White Smoke, or Chilled Lilac.